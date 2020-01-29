US Markets

Marathon Petroleum profit more than halves on $1.2 bln charge

Contributors
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Shradha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 53% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it took a $1.2 billion pre-tax charge primarily related to goodwill impairment in its limited partnership MPLX.

Adds background,

Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N reported a 53% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it took a $1.2 billion pre-tax charge primarily related to goodwill impairment in its limited partnership MPLX MPLX.N.

The company's midstream segment, which operates pipelines and terminals for crude and natural gas transportation, primarily reflects the results of MPLX and ANDX that Marathon acquired as a part of its $23 billion purchase of rival Andeavor in 2018.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon is also in the middle of an organizational restructuring, and has begun searching for a new CEO as it looks to spinoff of retail operations, under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and others.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $443 million, or 68 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $951 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.56 per share.

Total revenue and other income fell 4% to $31.38 billion.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2804, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2804;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular