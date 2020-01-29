Marathon Petroleum profit falls 53% on $1.2 bln charge

U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp reported a 53% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it took a $1.2 billion pre-tax charge primarily related to goodwill impairment in its limited partnership MPLX.
