Marathon Petroleum posts quarterly loss after announcing Speedway sale

Shradha Singh Reuters
U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp on Monday reported a quarterly adjusted loss and said will idle its Gallup and Martinez refineries indefinitely as coronavirus-led lockdown measures dampened demand for its products.

The company late on Sunday announced the sale of its Speedway gas station network to 7-Eleven Inc's Japanese owner, Seven & I 3382.T for $21 billion, giving the refiner access to much needed cash and sending its shares up 10% premarket.

Adjusted net loss stood at $868 million, or $1.33 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year earlier.

