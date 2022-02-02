Marathon Petroleum posts profit on fuel demand recovery

Adds background, details on results

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N reported an adjusted profit on Wednesday compared to a loss a year earlier, following a recovery in demand for fuel and refined products.

Refiners are benefiting from a rebound in fuel consumption after a pandemic-induced slump, following easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The company's fourth-quarter refining and marketing margins rose to $15.88 per barrel from $7.42 per barrel.

The largest U.S. oil refiner posted an adjusted net income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss $608 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Marathon also announced an additional $5 billion share repurchase authorization.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.