Marathon Petroleum posts profit on fuel demand recovery

Arunima Kumar
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N reported an adjusted profit on Wednesday compared to a loss a year earlier, following a recovery in demand for fuel and refined products.

The largest U.S. oil refiner posted an adjusted net income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss $608 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

