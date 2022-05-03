Energy
Marathon Petroleum posts profit as fuel demand nears pre-pandemic level

Arunima Kumar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N posted a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a loss a year earlier, as demand for fuel and refined products recovered to near pre-pandemic levels amid tight supplies.

The Findlay, Ohio-based refiner said net profit was $845 million, or $1.49 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a loss of $242 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

U.S fuel demand drives to near pre-pandemic levels U.S fuel demand drives to near pre-pandemic levelshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EUwsgp

