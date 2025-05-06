Marathon Petroleum Posts Loss In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) reported a net loss attributable to MPC of $74 million, or $0.24 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $937 million, or $2.58 per share, for the first quarter of 2024. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that first-quarter net loss was mainly due to execution of second largest planned maintenance quarter in MPC history. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 billion, compared with $3.3 billion, prior year.

First quarter total revenues and other income declined to $31.85 billion from $33.21 billion, prior year.

