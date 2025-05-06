Marathon Petroleum Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) reported a net loss attributable to MPC of $74 million, or $0.24 per share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $937 million, or $2.58 per share, for the first quarter of 2024. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.54, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that first-quarter net loss was mainly due to execution of second largest planned maintenance quarter in MPC history. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 billion, compared with $3.3 billion, prior year.

First quarter total revenues and other income declined to $31.85 billion from $33.21 billion, prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.