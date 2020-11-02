Markets
MPC

Marathon Petroleum Posts Adj. Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) reported an adjusted net loss of $649 million, or $1.00 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to adjusted net income of $1.1 billion, or $1.63 per share, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter sales and other operating revenues declined to $17.41 billion from $27.55 billion, previous year. Total revenues and other income declined to $17.55 billion from $27.69 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $17.99 billion, for the quarter.

"The challenges created by COVID continued through the third quarter. Despite some recovery, global demand for our products and services remains significantly below historical levels, which continues to pressure profitability for both our company and the industry," said CEO Michael Hennigan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular