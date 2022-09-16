Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Marathon Petroleum's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Marathon Petroleum had US$26.1b of debt in June 2022, down from US$27.7b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$13.3b, its net debt is less, at about US$12.8b. NYSE:MPC Debt to Equity History September 16th 2022

How Healthy Is Marathon Petroleum's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Marathon Petroleum had liabilities of US$28.4b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$34.6b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$13.3b as well as receivables valued at US$17.3b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$32.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$47.9b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Marathon Petroleum's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Marathon Petroleum's net debt is only 0.81 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 10.7 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Even more impressive was the fact that Marathon Petroleum grew its EBIT by 1,265% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Marathon Petroleum can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Marathon Petroleum generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 98% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Marathon Petroleum's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Zooming out, Marathon Petroleum seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Marathon Petroleum you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

