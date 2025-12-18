Marathon Petroleum Names Maria Khoury EVP & CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum (MPC) announced that Maria Khoury will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 19, 2026. Khoury will succeed John Quaid.

Since 2021, Khoury has served as Vice President, Group CFO Biotechnology for Danaher, where she has finance responsibility for Cytiva and Pall Life Sciences. From 2017-2020, Khoury served as Vice President, Finance and IT for GE Healthcare Life Sciences. Khoury served in financial leadership positions for GE Oil & Gas in the United States and Italy from 2010 to 2017, including as CFO of GE's Drilling and Surface division.

