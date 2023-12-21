News & Insights

US Markets
MPC

Marathon Petroleum names John Quaid as finance chief

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID RYDER

December 21, 2023 — 04:44 pm EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2 and 3

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Refiner Marathon Petroleum MPC.N on Thursday named John Quaid as its new chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1.

He will succeed Maryann Mannen, who will now be appointed as the president of Marathon.

Quaid was previously the CFO of MPLX, a company formed by Marathon Petroleum, which owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets as well as fuel distribution services.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.