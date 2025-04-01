Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $146.63 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

The refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 0.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.26% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.25, marking a 108.99% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $30.09 billion, reflecting a 9.41% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.41 per share and a revenue of $123.3 billion, indicating changes of -22.08% and -12.19%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Petroleum. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.5% lower. Currently, Marathon Petroleum is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.97.

One should further note that MPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

