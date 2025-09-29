Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $196.47, marking a -1.12% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had gained 10.56% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $3 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60.43%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $30.82 billion, indicating a 12.88% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.77 per share and a revenue of $124.98 billion, indicating changes of -7.78% and -10.99%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.24% higher. At present, Marathon Petroleum boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.41, which means Marathon Petroleum is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that MPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.44. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.