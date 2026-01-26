Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was down 1.62% at $172.54. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Shares of the refiner witnessed a gain of 7.14% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 7.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 3, 2026. On that day, Marathon Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $3.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 296.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.58 billion, down 8.62% from the year-ago period.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.97 per share and revenue of $132.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.84% and 0%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.86% downward. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.49 for its industry.

It's also important to note that MPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.