Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) ended the recent trading session at $187.11, demonstrating a -2.19% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

The refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 2.84% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.03, indicating a 423.38% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.58 billion, down 8.62% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.88 per share and a revenue of $132.48 billion, representing changes of +14.41% and -5.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Marathon Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.71% increase. As of now, Marathon Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.32.

Investors should also note that MPC has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.