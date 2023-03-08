Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $127.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 6.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Marathon Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $5.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 251.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $31.03 billion, down 19.15% from the year-ago period.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.52 per share and revenue of $130.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.2% and -27.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.66% higher. Marathon Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.

It is also worth noting that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

