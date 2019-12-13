Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the most recent trading day at $58.61, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 8.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MPC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 29, 2020. On that day, MPC is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.27 billion, down 16.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $119.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -35.4% and +23.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.45% higher. MPC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MPC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.64.

Investors should also note that MPC has a PEG ratio of 1.35 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

