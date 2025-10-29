Is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Marathon Petroleum is one of 245 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC's full-year earnings has moved 24.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MPC has gained about 37.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 5.6% on average. This means that Marathon Petroleum is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMNEY) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 130.8%.

Over the past three months, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 38.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Marathon Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.6% this year, meaning that MPC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved +41.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Marathon Petroleum and Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (SMNEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.