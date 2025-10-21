Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -1.83%: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the most recent trading day at $182.87, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 0.52% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.82% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. On that day, Marathon Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.94%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $30.82 billion, reflecting a 12.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.76 per share and a revenue of $123.01 billion, signifying shifts of +2.63% and -12.39%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 18.73% higher. Marathon Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.18, so one might conclude that Marathon Petroleum is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that MPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.