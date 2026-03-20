Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -1.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $232.53, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.51% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 20.01% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Petroleum will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Marathon Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $1.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 737.5%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $28.93 billion, showing a 9.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.45 per share and a revenue of $121.47 billion, signifying shifts of +35.05% and -10.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.63% higher. Marathon Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.65.

It's also important to note that MPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.