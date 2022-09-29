Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $98.70, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 0.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 11.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $6.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 793.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.16 billion, up 13.96% from the prior-year quarter.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.77 per share and revenue of $166.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +788.57% and +37.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.83% higher within the past month. Marathon Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.03, so we one might conclude that Marathon Petroleum is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MPC has a PEG ratio of 0.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



