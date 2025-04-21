Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) ended the recent trading session at $126.72, demonstrating a -0.78% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

The the stock of refiner has fallen by 14.83% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.62, indicating a 122.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.09 billion, down 9.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $123.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of -23.45% and -12.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.98% lower. At present, Marathon Petroleum boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Marathon Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.71, which means Marathon Petroleum is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that MPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.71.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

