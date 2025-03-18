Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Marathon Petroleum (MPC) standing at $146, reflecting a -0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 6.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.46% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $30.09 billion, indicating a 9.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.03 per share and revenue of $123.3 billion, which would represent changes of -15.56% and -12.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.24% lower. Marathon Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Petroleum has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.74.

Meanwhile, MPC's PEG ratio is currently 3.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. MPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, placing it within the bottom 47% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

