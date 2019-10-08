Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $59.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 12.73% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MPC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 31, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, down 14.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.84 billion, up 50.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $124.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.22% and +28.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.49% lower within the past month. MPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MPC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.62, so we one might conclude that MPC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MPC has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

