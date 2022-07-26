Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $87.96, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 0.98% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Marathon Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $8.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1117.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.39 billion, up 5.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19 per share and revenue of $131.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +675.51% and +8.68%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.49% higher within the past month. Marathon Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Marathon Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.02.

It is also worth noting that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.