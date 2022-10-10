Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $106.06, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 6.83% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $6.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 784.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.16 billion, up 13.94% from the year-ago period.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.01 per share and revenue of $166.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +798.37% and +37.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.99% higher within the past month. Marathon Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Marathon Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.67, which means Marathon Petroleum is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MPC's PEG ratio is currently 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



