Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the most recent trading day at $170.42, moving -2.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.99%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had lost 7.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 3, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.73, indicating a 384.42% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30.58 billion, indicating a 8.62% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.64 per share and a revenue of $132.48 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.88% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. Currently, Marathon Petroleum is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.86.

One should further note that MPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 1.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

