Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) reached $153.97, with a -0.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 2.37% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, down 64.51% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $33.73 billion, reflecting a 15.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. Marathon Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.31, which means Marathon Petroleum is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that MPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 112, this industry ranks in the top 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.