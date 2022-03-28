Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Marathon Petroleum (MPC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $82.41 in the previous session. Marathon Petroleum has gained 28.5% since the start of the year compared to the 29.8% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 28.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 2, 2022, Marathon Petroleum reported EPS of $1.3 versus consensus estimate of $0.47.

For the current fiscal year, Marathon Petroleum is expected to post earnings of $6.06 per share on $117.65 billion in revenues. This represents a 147.35% change in EPS on a -2.71% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $6.60 per share on $118.54 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.97% and 0.76%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Marathon Petroleum may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Marathon Petroleum has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 13.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.1X versus its peer group's average of 10.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.2. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Marathon Petroleum passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Marathon Petroleum shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does MPC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of MPC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is World Fuel Services Corporation (INT). INT has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. World Fuel Services Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 7.69%, and for the current fiscal year, INT is expected to post earnings of $1.83 per share on revenue of $42.16 billion.

Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation have gained 0.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.98X and a P/CF of 10.34X.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is in the top 28% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for MPC and INT, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

