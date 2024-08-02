Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $169.64, changing hands as low as $164.20 per share. Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPC's low point in its 52 week range is $133.645 per share, with $221.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $165.65. The MPC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

