Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.81, changing hands as high as $59.53 per share. Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.96 per share, with $86.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.33.

