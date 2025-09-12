Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $180.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.05% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.45%.

Shares of the refiner have appreciated by 12.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.82%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 4, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.89, signifying a 54.55% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $30.82 billion, indicating a 12.88% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $124.98 billion, indicating changes of -20.82% and -10.99%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. As of now, Marathon Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.23. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.78.

It's also important to note that MPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.51.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

