Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was up +1.36% at $183.35. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.21%.

The refiner's stock has climbed by 0.34% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.93% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.87, reflecting a 53.48% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.82 billion, down 12.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.03 per share and a revenue of $124.98 billion, demonstrating changes of -5.05% and -10.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 20.03% higher. Marathon Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.46.

Meanwhile, MPC's PEG ratio is currently 3.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 1.52 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.