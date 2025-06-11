Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $164.66, marking a +1.24% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had lost 0.12% lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 5, 2025. On that day, Marathon Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $3.47 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $30.91 billion, down 19.43% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.03 per share and a revenue of $124.6 billion, indicating changes of -26.08% and -11.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.01% higher. Right now, Marathon Petroleum possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Marathon Petroleum is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.14. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.7 for its industry.

Meanwhile, MPC's PEG ratio is currently 3.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

