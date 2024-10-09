Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Marathon Petroleum (MPC) standing at $162.61, reflecting a +1.64% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

The refiner's shares have seen a decrease of 2.17% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.93% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, down 77.03% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31.58 billion, showing a 24.07% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $10.76 per share and revenue of $134.66 billion, indicating changes of -54.46% and -10.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.36% lower. At present, Marathon Petroleum boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.05.

One should further note that MPC currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

