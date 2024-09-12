Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Marathon Petroleum (MPC) standing at $161.49, reflecting a +1.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had lost 11.42% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.20, marking a 60.69% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $31.76 billion, indicating a 23.63% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.33 per share and a revenue of $137.58 billion, signifying shifts of -39.36% and -8.47%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower. Marathon Petroleum presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.45.

We can additionally observe that MPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

