Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the latest trading day at $199.51, indicating a +0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.64%.

The the stock of refiner has risen by 1.09% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.21% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The upcoming earnings release of Marathon Petroleum will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.53, showcasing a 58.46% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.26 billion, down 10.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.49 per share and revenue of $127.91 billion, indicating changes of -13.29% and -14.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.5% higher. As of now, Marathon Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.89.

It is also worth noting that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

