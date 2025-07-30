Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was down 2.65% at $170.78. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had gained 3.22% lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.22, signifying a 21.84% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $30.91 billion, indicating a 19.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.03 per share and a revenue of $124.6 billion, signifying shifts of -15.56% and -11.26%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.5% higher. Currently, Marathon Petroleum is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.43.

Investors should also note that MPC has a PEG ratio of 3 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry stood at 1.57 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.