Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) reported $52.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.5%. EPS of $17.73 for the same period compares to $3.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.83 billion, representing a surprise of +50.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $14.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Refining & Marketing margin : $36.33 compared to the $32.86 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $36.33 compared to the $32.86 average estimate based on four analysts. Refining & Marketing margin - Mid-Continent : $33.68 versus $34.75 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $33.68 versus $34.75 estimated by four analysts on average. Refining & Marketing margin - West Coast : $41.28 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.36.

: $41.28 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.36. Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Net refinery throughput : 2944 millions of barrels of oil versus 2987.38 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2944 millions of barrels of oil versus 2987.38 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. Refining & Marketing margin - Gulf Coast : $36.52 versus $30.93 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $36.52 versus $30.93 estimated by four analysts on average. Refinery throughputs - Mid-Continent - Crude oil refined : 1,030.00 Mbpd versus 1,037.88 Mbpd estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,030.00 Mbpd versus 1,037.88 Mbpd estimated by three analysts on average. Refinery throughputs - West Coast - Gross refinery throughputs : 553.00 Mbpd versus 566.61 Mbpd estimated by three analysts on average.

: 553.00 Mbpd versus 566.61 Mbpd estimated by three analysts on average. Refinery throughputs - West Coast - Other charge and blendstocks : 38.00 Mbpd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.33 Mbpd.

: 38.00 Mbpd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 33.33 Mbpd. Refinery throughputs - West Coast - Crude oil refined : 515.00 Mbpd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 533.28 Mbpd.

: 515.00 Mbpd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 533.28 Mbpd. Refined product yields - Mid-Continent - Total : 1,102.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,112.18 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,102.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,112.18 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts. Refined product yields - Gulf Coast - Total : 1,443.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,408.08 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,443.00 Mbpd compared to the 1,408.08 Mbpd average estimate based on three analysts. Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Crude oil refined: 2798 millions of barrels of oil versus 2811.51 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Marathon Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Marathon Petroleum here>>>

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned +17.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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