Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the most recent trading day at $177.54, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.78% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had gained 6.03% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.18, indicating a 22.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $30.91 billion, down 19.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $124.6 billion, indicating changes of -25.55% and -11.26%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.89% upward. As of now, Marathon Petroleum holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.74. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.68.

We can additionally observe that MPC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

