Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $121.93, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had gained 9.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $5.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 352.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.19 billion, down 9.6% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.03% higher within the past month. Marathon Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Marathon Petroleum currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.36, which means Marathon Petroleum is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

