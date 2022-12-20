Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $113.01, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 7.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Marathon Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. On that day, Marathon Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $6.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 363.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.19 billion, down 9.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $25.41 per share and revenue of $171.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +937.14% and +41.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% lower. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Marathon Petroleum is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.04, which means Marathon Petroleum is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MPC has a PEG ratio of 0.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

