Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the most recent trading day at $36.07, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the refiner had lost 7.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

MPC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2020. On that day, MPC is projected to report earnings of -$1.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 179.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $22.64 billion, down 32.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.08 per share and revenue of $76.73 billion, which would represent changes of -142.11% and -38.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.78% higher. MPC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.