Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $36.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.09%.

MPC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.37, down 179.19% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.64 billion, down 32.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.08 per share and revenue of $89.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of -142.11% and -28.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

