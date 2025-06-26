Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) was up +1.13% at $167.57. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

The refiner's shares have seen an increase of 4.46% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.8% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2025. On that day, Marathon Petroleum is projected to report earnings of $3.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $30.91 billion, down 19.43% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.95 per share and a revenue of $124.6 billion, representing changes of -26.92% and -11.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower. Marathon Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.84. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.55.

We can also see that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.