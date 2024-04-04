Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the latest trading day at $216.25, indicating a +0.6% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 22.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Marathon Petroleum in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $3.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.26 billion, down 10.88% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.82 per share and a revenue of $128.02 billion, representing changes of -33.05% and -14.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.8% higher. Right now, Marathon Petroleum possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.59. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.52.

It is also worth noting that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

