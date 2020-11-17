Marathon Petroleum (MPC) in Focus: Stock Moves 8.6% Higher

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 38.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Marathon Petroleum currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Oils and Energy sector is PDC Energy, Inc. PDCE, holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

