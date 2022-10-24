Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $111.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 21.79% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Marathon Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.80, up 831.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.67 billion, up 9.37% from the prior-year quarter.

MPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $23.41 per share and revenue of $163.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +855.51% and +34.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.6% higher. Marathon Petroleum is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Marathon Petroleum has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.77.

Investors should also note that MPC has a PEG ratio of 0.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



