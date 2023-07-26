Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed at $130.35, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the refiner had gained 12.84% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Marathon Petroleum as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.55, down 57.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.02 billion, down 42.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.15 per share and revenue of $131.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.62% and -26.95%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.49% lower. Marathon Petroleum is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Marathon Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.1, which means Marathon Petroleum is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MPC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

