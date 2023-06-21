Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) closed the most recent trading day at $112, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the refiner had gained 0.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Marathon Petroleum will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to post earnings of $4.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 55.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.93 billion, down 41.14% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.01 per share and revenue of $136.17 billion, which would represent changes of -27.33% and -24.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Marathon Petroleum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.62.

Investors should also note that MPC has a PEG ratio of 0.97 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MPC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

